Warm & humid end to the weekend

Warm and humid weather today with a few showers close to the coast. Tropical Storm Humberto will stay far enough away so that it will not impact our weather. A weak cold front that moved through Friday night is dissipating over the area, but may still bring a few scattered showers close to the coast today. High pressure will keep bring a sunshine and above normal temperatures through Tuesday. A cold front on Tuesday will have the chance for thunderstorms, then a nice cool down for the end of the week. High temperatures for the second half of the week will be near 80.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers near the coast. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a shower at the coast. Highs 85-90.