Warm & humid weather continues

Warm, humid weather will continue through mid week with scattered late day thunderstorms. Temperature will stay above normal through the rest of the week with high pressure offshore controlling our weather. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, and humidity will stay high. This warm, humid weather will lead to scattered late day thunderstorms. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Friday, and stall over the area through the weekend. This will bring a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday through the weekend, and will knock temperatures down a bit for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.