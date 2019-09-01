Warm & humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Breaking News Alert
Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of Labor Day weekend, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers along the Grand Strand. It will be relatively dry as we start the workweek with rain chances dropping down to 20% for the Pee Dee. As Dorian approaches, the humidity will increase, which is why rain chances stay higher at the beaches. The rain chance will amp up, and we will have to watch Hurricane Dorian for the middle part of next week. If the storm impacts our area, we could see wind and rain Wednesday and Thursday. It will dry out and cool down once the storm moves away.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered t-storms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers at the coast. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

