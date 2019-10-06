Warm Monday with scattered showers

Quiet cool night expected with a slight chance for a few spotty showers as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 60s.

High pressure will slowly shift off the coast tonight into Monday. This will allow onshore flow and with an area of low pressure well offshore, we’ll see a chance for scattered showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will still warm into the low and mid 80s.

A cold front will move east across the area early Tuesday, seasonably cool and dry weather will follow for much of this week. There will be a slow warming trend towards the end of the week into the weekend before another front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Lows mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm, scattered showers. Highs 80-84.