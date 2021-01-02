Warm weekend welcome

Good morning! Highs should average close to 70 today, with some limited peeks of sun here and there, but more rain is on the way into the afternoon. Overnight lows won’t back off much either, with a lasting chance of a couple isolated storms. If you’re looking for sunshine, Sunday afternoon will be the place for you, where highs are on pace to reach the mid 60s! Abundant sun will dominate the weather story for the first half of next week’s work week, as highs average in the upper 50s to 60.

TODAY: Afternoon rain showers. Highs around 70.

TONIGHT: Lingering storm chance. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.