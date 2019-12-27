Warm weekend with rain chances returning by Sunday

Temperatures remain well above average for the next few days as rain chances remain low into the weekend.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and cool temperatures. We’ll drop into the upper 40s to low 50s inland, and the mid 50s at the coast.

We’ll stick to the upper 60s to near 70 through the weekend but rain chances increase throughout the day on Sunday. Showers will continue into Monday as temps warm up a little more ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will push the showers offshore Monday night and we’ll dry out and cool off into mid-week, back to the 50s.

Cooler New Years Eve and New Years Day, but temperatures near normal. Overall long term pattern continues to show above normal temperatures through the next weekend and maybe towards the 2nd week of the new year, we’ll see some colder weather returning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches

Saturday: mostly cloudy and warm. High: 67-70