Warmer and more humid by mid week

Pleasant weather will continue tonight and tomorrow as our warming trend continues and humidity slowly returns. The weather system with tropical origins several hundred miles off the Carolina coast may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm, but it will move away from the Carolinas and will not impact our weather. Humidity will increase tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front that will move through late Wednesday. Scattered showers on Wednesday with this front, then we will be mainly dry Thursday and Friday as this front stalls offshore. That front may move back toward the Carolinas for the weekend, increasing the rain chances, especially by Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.