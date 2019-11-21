Warmer end to the week

A few more clouds around tomorrow, but it will be warm with most spots hitting 70. The area of high pressure that brought the sunshine the past two days will push offshore tonight, allowing some cloud cover to move in. It will also turn winds around to the south, allowing us to warm a bit. It will not be as cold tonight, and tomorrow we will warm into the low 70s. The warmer weather will continue Saturday, however a cold front late in the day will bring a few showers. Much of the rain on Saturday will occur at night, and it will move away by Sunday morning. It will be slightly cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will warm up again by the middle of the week, and another cold front late Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with showers late. Highs near 70.