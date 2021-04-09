Warmer temps are going nowhere

Happy Friday! Clouds will mix in later today with an isolated storm chance as well, but highs don’t back off much, still topping out in the mid 70s to just above 80. Enjoy the warmth, but keep the eyes on the sky later just in case.

While there is no widespread threat, isolated storms remain possible through tomorrow. Breaks of sunshine will find their way through again as well. We won’t be getting anywhere close to freezing temperatures, as overnight lows hold in the upper 50 and lower 60s, at least through the start of the upcoming workweek. Mainly sunny skies settle back in on Monday too!

TODAY: Increasing clouds, few spotty late day storms. Highs in the mid-upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Partial sun with a couple stray storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 70s to low 80s.