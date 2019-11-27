Warmer today ahead of a cold front

It will be warmer today with most places in the 70s. High pressure is moving further offshore, which is bringing in warmer weather. We will see partly sunny skies today with a slight chance for a stray shower, especially further inland.

A cold front will move through this evening, clearing out the clouds and dropping the temperatures. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, but a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

The cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be another brief warm up Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will bring rain late Sunday, then much cooler weather to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower inland. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 42-45 inland, 48 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.