Warmer tomorrow, cooler Thanksgiving

It will be a little warmer tomorrow with most places in the 70s. High pressure is moving offshore, turning the wind to the south, which is bringing in warmer weather. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow, and it will not be as cold tonight as the past few nights. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow night. It will likely move through with no rain. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, but a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s. The cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s. There will be another brief warm up Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will bring rain late Sunday, then much cooler weather to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 45 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.