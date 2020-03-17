Warmer weather on the way

Clouds and fog will persist tonight, but we will see some sunshine tomorrow, and that will start a dramatic warming trend. The storm system that brought the rain today will move away tonight, leaving behind clouds and fog overnight. A warm front will push through the Carolinas tomorrow, with clouds and a slight chance for a shower west of I-95. The clouds will tend to break up a bit in the afternoon, and that will send temperatures into the 70s away from the coast. The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. Many places away from the coast will warm into the 80s Thursday, then low to mid 80s on Friday. A cold front will move through with a few showers Friday night and Saturday. Much cooler weather will return Sunday into Monday with more rain and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunnier, warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower west of I-95. Highs 74 inland 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.