MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Not as cold this morning. We are in the 40s, a few locations in the 30s. We will warm into the low 70s along the coast. A few areas in the Pee Dee could see the mid 70s this afternoon. We will see a few clouds from time to time. The sun setting earlier will help us cool off quickly this evening.

Tonight we will see temperatures fall into the 40s once again in the Pee Dee. Near 50 along the coast, A few isolated upper 30s are possible across the Western Pee Dee and border belt. Any clouds that do develop during the day should clear out.

High pressure really kicks in on Monday and lasts through the work week. Temperatures will begin to moderate into the 70s and by mid to late week, upper 70s close to 80 in some locations. Overnight lows again, will moderate as well. So above normal temperatures will continue.

A cold front looks to move into the area late in the week, into the weekend. Right now it doesn’t looks to include much if any moisture. We will see highs near 70 early Saturday and then see those temps drop throughout the afternoon. Again, this is a week out, so things can change with timing and precipitation.

As we continue these dry conditions the drought will start to grow across the area. Remember we have a burn ban in portions of Horry County. Any burning anywhere else should be strongly discouraged.