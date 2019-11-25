Warmer weather through mid week

The sunny weather will continue, plus we will warm up! High pressure will control our weather through Wednesday. After another chilly night, temperatures will be back in the 60s tomorrow, then low 70s Wednesday. We will see sunshine tomorrow, then a few more clouds and a slight chance for a shower Wednesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures back into the 60s for Thanksgiving and into the weekend. It will warm back up to near 70 for Sunday, but there will be showers around. A stronger cold front will move through late Sunday, dropping us into the 50s to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.