Warmer with Scattered showers and storms today

A cold front is moving into the Carolinas this morning leading to scattered showers and storms. Ahead of this front we will have a brief warm up, with temperatures making it into the upper 60s to near 70 in a few spots. The front will bring showers and storms late Sunday morning into the afternoon, then a return to cooler weather. It will also be very breezy. Sustain winds today 15-20mph with gust 30-40mph.

Front will push through late this evening clearing us out overnight. High temperatures to start next week will be back in the 50s. It will stay dry for the first half of next week.

By late week temperatures will warm back into the 60s briefly ahead of our next front which looks to move in on Friday. This will bring more scattered showers followed by cooler temperatures for next weekend.

Today: warmer with scattered showers and storms late morning. High 68-70

Tonight: Cooler with clearing skies. Lows 41-43 inland 45-47 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 53-55.