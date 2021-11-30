Warming trend builds throughout the week

Good Tuesday morning all! It was cold to start the day, but we will see lots of sunshine to warmus up into the afternoon. High pressure will control our weather all week long, bringing us blue skies.

High temperatures today will warm into the 60s, and we will see mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Some spots will see low 70s on Thursday, and the low to mid 70s are expected on Friday.

The warm weather should continue into the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday night with just a few more clouds. The cold front will move through mostly dry and will only coo us down a little into next week. We’ll be back to shorts weather soon!

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs 62-64 inland, 60-61 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Wednesday: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.