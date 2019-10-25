Warming Trend Continues into the Weekend

Temperatures will continue to warm as we remain dry into the weekend. High pressure has moved offshore, allowing moisture to return with a few clouds and higher humidity. A slow moving storm system will approach over the weekend. There will be a chance for a shower Saturday night, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will move off shore early Monday and the shower chances will push south. We should briefly dry out on Monday before the front pushed back to the north as a warm front. The rain chances return on Tuesday and continue through mid week as temps remain above average.

Today: mostly sunny along the coast, partly sunny inland. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Saturday, mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.