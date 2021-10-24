Warmth builds for our Sunday afternoon

A good Sunday to you all! Temps today will rise a bit higher into the upper 70s and low 80s, with mainly sunny skies, closing out the day with increasing clouds.

Humidity will press up again on Monday, where highs will mostly be in the lower half of the 80s. Some spotty shower and storm activity is possible, even more for Monday night with a passing cold front.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slated for highs in the 70s again with a humidity drop, with rain potential returning yet again as we look towards Thursday. Keep checking back for updates!

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60, to the upper-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers & storms possible. Highs will be near 80 to the mid 80s.