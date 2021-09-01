Watch for isolated Wednesday storms

A good Wednesday morning to you all! Clouds will be on the increase today, with showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. The remnants from Ida will be moving by to our northwest, being the culprit of our storm chances today. Conditions will be warm and humid as well, with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s.

A cold front will move through tonight, and cooler, drier weather will move in Thursday. This drier weather outlook will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s, as humidity takes a tumble. Warmer weather and the humidity will return Sunday and continue into next week.

Today: Pops of sunshine, breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Partial clearing as storms fizzle out. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.