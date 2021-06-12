Watch for scattered Saturday storms

Good Saturday morning to you all! Just like we’ve seen a lot over the past week, this day begins with a decent amount of humidity and cloud cover. However, it’s another afternoon to remain weather aware with scattered storms flaring up along with a passing cold front. These will be bubbling up across the region, with stronger storms and isolated flash flooding possible, especially along the coast. Moisture content has been building, and it’s ready to pop in a sense. Highs will increase their way into a wide range of 80s as well. Please keep with us for updates later into the day.

Storms will fizzle out overnight with lows falling around 70. Isolated storm potential will still be around tomorrow as well, but highs will drop a few degrees, more into the lower half of the 80s. Heat will increase again into the start of the workweek, back to the upper half of the 80s for the coast, with low 90s inland. Limited storm and shower activity will try to linger in a spotty sense, but will look to finally take a break by Wednesday.

TODAY: Scattered pm storms around. Highs averaging in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Some lingering storms and showers. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.