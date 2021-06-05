Watch for scattered Saturday storms

Happy Saturday all! Cloud cover is mixing with breaks of sun on this mild and muggy morning, but be mindful again this afternoon, as isolated storms will be bubbling up. With winds remaining out out the south, convective potential will continue to pop once we get closer to peak heating times during the day. Highs will widely range in the 80s as well. Things will fizzle out overnight.

Into tomorrow conditions will be very similar, with highs bumping just a degree or two, once again with spotty storms popping up for the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off shower and storms chances into the work week too, as similar conditions, with slightly hotter afternoon highs, will be hanging in there. We should be drying out a bit more closer to next weekend. The positive in all of this will be the aid it will provide to our drought situation!

TODAY: Breaks of sun with scattered pm storms. Highs in the low to upper-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers with partial clearing. Lows around or just above 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Breaks of sun with scattered pm storms again. Highs in the low to upper 80s.