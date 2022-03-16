A good, but gloomy Wednesday to you my friends. A storm system is pressing in today, bringing some rain, with isolated pm storms possible.

Most precipitation looks to be slated for the afternoon/evening, lingering overnight. It will be a day to keep the eyes on the sky, with good rainfall accumulation in spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some communities pick up around an inch of rainfall when all is said and done.

We’re slated to dry out later into the following morning, setting up a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day, with highs currently projected in the low to mid-70s. More sunshine looks likely for Friday with highs pressing to the mid and upper 70s! A few Saturday showers remain possible, but with more highs in the mid 70s, with another pleasant Sunday setup to follow.

TODAY: Mainly clouds with rain showers. Isolated storms are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Few lingering showers and storms with most lows in the mid to upper 50s.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Decreasing clouds with highs around 70 to the mid 70s.