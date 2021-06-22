Watch for Tuesday afternoon storms

A cold front is tracking through the region this Tuesday, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms, plus it will cool us down into the middle of the week! It will be mostly cloudy and windy overall today with showers starting early in spots. The cold front will move in this evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. Some of the rain showers could linger into Wednesday, especially closer to the coast. It will stay rather cloudy on Wednesday, and it will be cooler too, with high temperatures only in the low to mid 80s. The cooler conditions will continue into Thursday as well.

A warm front will move through on Friday though, bringing back the warmer weather for the weekend. Rain chances will be higher with the front on Friday, but for the weekend we are expecting just a few pop up storms in the warm, humid weather.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with scat’d storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s inland, near 70 beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.