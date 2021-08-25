Watch for Wednesday afternoon storms

A good Wednesday morning to you my friends! After we remain mostly dry this morning, showers will continue to develop over the ocean and push inland through the early afternoon hours. This moisture will continue throughout the day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid overall again, with temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Heat index values will stay close to 100 degrees.

High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, drying us out and heating things up. There will be just a slight chance for a shower Thursday and Friday, then it will stay dry through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend, with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will return next week with a cold front slated to approach the Carolinas later on Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & muggy. Lows 71-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid; slight chance for a t-storm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.