Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order moving NC into phase 1 of easing restrictions

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he signed an executive moving NC into phase 1 of easing restrictions.

The order begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Phase one means that there will no longer be a distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

In phase one:

  • Most businesses can reopen
  • Retail businesses can open at 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing
  • Parks and trails are encouraged to reopen
  • Certain businesses (gyms, salons, bars, theaters, etc.) will remain closed
  • Restaurants continue to be take out and delivery only
  • Gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but gatherings with friends outdoors are allowed

Cooper says NC has flattened the curve, and he wants to move ahead during the coronavirus pandemic with confidence.

