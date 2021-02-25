Watch Live: Horry County holds media briefing on current flooding

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County government will hold a media briefing Thursday on the county’s local flooding response.
Speakers will include:
- Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
- Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
- Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster
- Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
- Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
Following the last speaker, there will be a two (2) minute break in the livestream to allow for any final questions to funnel in. Following that, questions will be addressed and the briefing concluded.