Watch Live: Horry County holds media briefing on current flooding

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County government will hold a media briefing Thursday on the county’s local flooding response.

You can watch the briefing here on wbtw.com in the player above at 11:30.

Speakers will include:

Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

Following the last speaker, there will be a two (2) minute break in the livestream to allow for any final questions to funnel in. Following that, questions will be addressed and the briefing concluded.