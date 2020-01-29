SC DHEC provides an update on Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A briefing on the virus is expected Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

South Carolina Epidemiologist Doctor Linda Bill and other public health officials plan to talk to lawmakers on Wednesday about preparations and possible cases in the Palmetto State. Right now, there are at least five confirmed cases here in the United States.

Overnight, a plane carrying Americans from China landed in Alaska. The charter flight was organized by the state department. A senior administration official says the white house is considering additional travel restrictions. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said all options must be on the table.

“Americans should know that this a potentially very serious public health threat,” Azar said. “But at this point, Americans should not worry for their own safety.”

Health officials expanded screening to 20 airports across the United States. United Airlines said it will suspend some of its China flights in February.

Scientists around the world are rushing to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

Right now, they’re making their own synthetic version of the virus to being research. One lab in Canada hopes to create a vaccine prototype in six to eight weeks. They will then test is on animals. Right now it’s said that human trials are at least a year away.