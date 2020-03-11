Stepmother charged in death of missing 11-year-old appears in court

EL PASO COUNTY — The woman charged with the murder of her 11-year-old stepson faces an El Paso County judge for the first time.

Letecia Stauch has been charged with:

– Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

– Child Abuse Resulting in Death

– Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

– Tampering with Physical Evidence

Letecia Stauch / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

She is being held, without bond, in the Criminal Justice Center.

On January 27, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon, her stepson, had left their home on Mandan Drive in Security and never returned. She said the boy had gone to visit a friend.

EPSO spearheaded search efforts for the boy as well as a parallel-running investigation into his disappearance.

Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and extradited back to Colorado Springs.



