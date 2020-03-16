WATCH LIVE: President Trump recommends limiting gatherings of more than 10 people

MADRID (AP) — The global battle to contain the new coronavirus breached a new level of urgency Monday, as governments locked down borders, millions of workers, students and worshipers were ordered to stay home, and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring caseloads.

The shifting fronts in the battle were made clear by figures showing that cases outside China — where the virus originated — surpassed those inside its borders for the first time. In Spain’s capital, a surge in the number of patients raised fears that the crisis is spreading.