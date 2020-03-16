1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
DHEC reports 1st death related to COVID-19 in SC Governor shuts down schools, limits gatherings; 3 coronavirus cases in Horry County

WATCH LIVE: President Trump recommends limiting gatherings of more than 10 people

Home
Posted: / Updated:

….

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories