WATCH LIVE: President Trump recommends limiting gatherings of more than 10 people
Home
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 03:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 03:40 PM EDT
Trending stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump has asked Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
Video
Myrtle Beach to close off facilities to public; city under state of emergency
Video
DHEC reports 1st death related to COVID-19 in SC
Here’s a list of disinfectants approved to kill coronavirus
Governor shuts down schools, urges limits on gatherings; 3 coronavirus cases in Horry County
Video
Horry County Schools announces locations for lunch pick-up during school closure
Video
LIST: Changes to schools, government, health care facilities, sports due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Watch Live
Doctor answers coronavirus questions: How long will it spread? New testing availability?
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time