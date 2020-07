DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – News13’s “Making the Grade” town hall series begins on wbtw.com tonight at 8 p.m.

News13’s Meghan Miller talks with local school leaders about how they plan to keep your children safe in school and how they prepare for the new normal.

Our first stop is in Darlington County.

You can watch the show in the player above tonight at 8 p.m.

For more back-to-school coverage you can count on, visit our Making the Grade special section