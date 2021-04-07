WATCH: Shaq Pays For Man’s Engagement Ring In Jewelry Shop

ATLANTA, GA (WTRF)- A big man, with a much bigger heart

A video posted to Instagram shows NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.

In the video, Shaq passes his personal credit card to the salesman, then shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.

The video has been a viral hit on other social media platforms

You can watch the video below: