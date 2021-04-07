WATCH: Shaq Pays For Man’s Engagement Ring In Jewelry Shop

ATLANTA, GA (WTRF)- A big man, with a much bigger heart
A video posted to Instagram shows NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, paying for a man’s engagement ring at a Georgia jewelry store.
In the video, Shaq passes his personal credit card to the salesman, then shakes the hand of the man who will soon be popping the question with a brand-new engagement ring.
The video has been a viral hit on other social media platforms
You can watch the video below:
.@SHAQ picked up the bill of an engagement ring for a young man in an Atlanta jewelry store 🙌 https://t.co/1bM3e8hR0p— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2021
(via @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/1Rj08eU1oX