Watching for Wednesday rain

Cooler weather has moved in and will continue through mid-week, as the cold front that moved through yesterday will continue to push further to our south. High pressure will briefly move in for this Tuesday through, bringing a mix of clouds and pokes of sun here and there. Highs are dialed back the the mid 50s this afternoon.

A storm system will bring rain late tonight through much of Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible, especially close to the coast. Some spots could easily reach 0.5-1″ of rainfall in SC, with lesser amounts up over the Border Belt. It will stay cool Wednesday, and the storm will move away Wednesday night. With sunshine returning Thursday, temperatures will warm back into the 60s but a weak cold front will move through dry. Sunshine will continue on Friday but temps will once again cool down to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A storm system passing to our south may bring a few showers Saturday then it will clear Sunday and start to warm back up..

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool with showers. Lows 40-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 52-56.