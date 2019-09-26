Water main leak in downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A water main leak may cause some issues for businesses and homeowners in downtown Conway.

According to the City of Conway, the water main leak is in the area of Elm Street and Laurel Street. City officials say the immediate downtown area of the Peanut Warehouse, Cypress Inn, Conway Marina, and some businesses may experience low water pressure to no water.

The city says crews will be repairing the leak from approximately 11 p.m Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.

The city is asking business owners and homeowners in that area to please be patient as crews work quickly to repair the line.