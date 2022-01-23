We are escaping early morning chills!

A good Sunday morning to you all! Chilly temps in the 10s and 20s this morning will eventually rise to highs around 50, give or take a degree or two. Mainly sunny skies will remain in place, and hold up until tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer, but otherwise we won’t see any differences. Tuesday comes along with our next chance of isolated showers. Any rainfall will be spotty and light, with vert limited sunshine. Highs will rise back into the mid 50s though.

A great deal of sun will end the work and school week, as highs fall back into the mid-upper 40s by Thursday.

TODAY: Highs around 50 with a great deal of sun.

TONIGHT: Chilly and mainly clear with lows near 30 to the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the low 50s.