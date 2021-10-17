We Are Feeling Like Fall Again

Another gorgeous Sunday morning has arrived, but with lows back into the low 50s and upper 40s!

An abundance of sunshine helps get highs back only to 70 today, with breezy winds out of the north. Overnight lows will then take a big tumble back to the 40s for the region overall.

Sunshine will continue to dominate our weather situation over the next few days. Morning jacket weather is on the way with mainly sunny skies at least into the middle of the upcoming week. Highs will slowly rebound into the mid and upper 70s as we progress into the school and workweek.

TODAY: Cooler with abundant sun. Highs average around 70.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear with cool lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: High average in the mid-low 70s, with widespread sunshine.