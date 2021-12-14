We can’t shake off the dry conditions

A good Tuesday my friends! Sunny & mild weather will continue through our midweek. High pressure will control our weather, bringing plenty of sunshine and most highs in the mid 60s.

Our high pressure will slide offshore for the end of the week, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. The blue skies will continue on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be close to 70 on Thursday, then in the low to mid 70s Friday.

The warmer weather will keep it up on Saturday, however there will be a few more clouds around ahead of a cold front. That front will move through early Sunday, bringing a chance for rain and cooler weather to end the weekend and start next week. Check back for weekend updates!

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool with some patchy fog. Lows 34-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild again. Highs in the mid 60s.