WEATHER ALERT: Storm chances return today

Good morning! Rain chances have returned along with a chance of isolated storms to start the week. After a muggy morning mix of sun and clouds, storms will develop in the afternoon, and into the evening where a few could be strong. The best threat for severe storms is in the Pee Dee, with the main threat being damaging winds.

Along with rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s on Tuesday. We’ll continue to see more chances for rain through mid-week with a cold front moving through late on Wednesday.

Storm chances move out for the second half of the week and temps drop to below average Thursday and Friday. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the weekend as temperatures start to rebound, back into the 80s by Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of showers & storms. Highs: 86-88 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, chance of pm showers & storms. Highs: 88-90 inland, 80-82 beaches.