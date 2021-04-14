Isolated showers will push in this evening with a cold front

Rising temperatures combine again with a good deal of sunshine today. Highs for our Wednesday are on pace to reach the mid 70s for the coast, pushing into the mid 80s inland. Isolated showers will finally push in this evening with a cold front. Overnight lows won’t fall back much though thanks to increasing clouds cover, bottoming out in the lower-mid 60s.

Lingering showers hold a bit into Thursday as clouds continue to mix in. Highs tomorrow should average in the lower-mid 70s. Cooler and drier air will eventually rush in for Friday, as highs take a step back to the upper 60s & low 70s. We’re keeping an eye on Saturday right now, which remains our next best shot at scattered showers.

TODAY: Good deal of sun hangs on, with isolated showers late. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with some showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Some breaks of sun with a few lingering showers. Highs average in the lower-mid 70s.