Weekend of warmth & storm chances

Happy Saturday my friends! I hope your weekend is off to a good start, but for many it is off to a foggy start. We’ll hold onto dense pockets of fog this morning, burning off after 10am. Highs are on track to range in the mid-upper 70s for the beaches, up to the lower-mid 80s inland. More toasty temps will be on the rise tomorrow as highs bump to the upper 70s and mid 80s overall!

Today will come with an isolated storm chance as conditions remain very warm and muggy. Scattered storm potential will also be in place tomorrow as a cold front is on track to push through the region Sunday evening. Even though our severe risk isn’t that sizable, please do your best to stay weather aware! Monday is looking much cooler in the 60s with mainly sunny skies.

TODAY: Partial sun with an isolated chance of storms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mild night with limited clearing. Lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Very warm with late day showers & t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.