DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Saturday on Joe Drive in the Riverdale Community. The victim of the shooting died on Monday.

Deputies are treating this death as a homicide. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.