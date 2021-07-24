Weekend sunshine settling in

The weekend has arrived my friends! After our stellar sunrise, clear conditions will take command as we press our way forward, as humidity dips back a bit today.

Overall we should remain mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and inland low 90s for both days this weekend, so enjoy. Convective potential is currently on tap to make a minimal comeback Monday, with a much better chance into Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity pushes up again. As of right now we are keeping an eye on a center of low pressure off off the Georgia coast, that could develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Please stick with us for further updates.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Less humid with plentiful sunshine. Highs will range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 70 to the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.