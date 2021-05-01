Weekend sunshine sticking around

Happy Saturday all! We still can’t shake off the dry conditions, with a good deal of sunshine holding up for this weekend. Highs today will range in the 70s with humidity take a step back too. Overnight lows with average in the mid 50s, but temps rebound just fine tomorrow, pushing back to a wide range in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

We’re finally going to see rain chances return on Monday, pushing right into the thick of the workweek. Most precipitation with be scattered and some will be thunderstorm dependent. Along with these rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower to mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows averaging in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Warmer with a good deal of sun. Highs rebound to a range of the mid 70s to mid 80s.