Weekend sunshine to showers

Sunshine will win out, as we kickoff the weekend on a positive note. Highs will mainly be ranging in the mid 50s, but get ready for more low 50s for the 2nd half of the weekend, as rain makes a return. Shower activity will a few heavy downpours should linger into the start of next week’s work week so keep the umbrella on hand my friends!

TODAY: Highs in the mid 50s with abundant sunshine.

TONIGHT: Showers move in late. Lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: On and off rain with temps topping out in the low 50s.