Weekend sunshine will be here to stay

A good Saturday morning to you all. I understand the importance of this day in our nation’s history, but I hope you can still make the best of it. Plentiful sunshine will be here for us all today, with highs rising to the lower and mid 80s. Conditions will cool for a clear night, with lows averaging in the low 60s.

Pressing into the second half of the weekend, along with the kickoff of the work and school week, sunshine will stick around for us! Highs will slowly climb into next week, with a bump in humidity as well, but rain and storm chances will not make a return until Wednesday. We’ll provide updates as we get closer to the middle of the upcoming week, but for now, enjoy the blue skies.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Pleasant with plentiful sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with average lows in the low 60s. A few upper 50s are possible further inland.

SUNDAY: Great deal of sun as highs push to the mid and upper 80s.