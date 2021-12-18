Weekend weather changes lie ahead

Happy Saturday all! As we press on today, early fog will change to breaks of sunshine, with highs soaring up to the mid-70s. It’s going to be a toasty day! Overnight lows will fall back mostly to the lower 60s with mainly cloudy skies, but then it’s time for some rain.

Sunday showers push in with a cold front, lasting on and off throughout the day. You can grab the umbrellas for sure, but accumulations won’t be too heavy, ranging from 0.1″ all the way to 0.5″.

Partly sunny skies return on Monday, but the morning hours will be chilly here in the 30s, and highs will only get to the mid-50s, with a few upper 50s possible. Rain presses in again on Tuesday with another passing low-pressure system. This will help remedy our drought situation a bit. Be sure to stay tuned!

TODAY: Peeks of sunshine with high temps in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Highs fight to the mid-upper 60s with rain showers around.