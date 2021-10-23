Welcome to more weekend sunshine!

Happy Saturday all! An abundance of sunshine will be in place for today with highs pressing towards the mid and upper 70s. Overnight temps will range in the 50s as clear skies hold up.

Into Sunday, temps will rise a bit higher into the upper 70s and low 80s, with mainly sunny skies. Humidity will press up again on Monday, where highs will be in the lower half of the 80s. Some spotty shower activity is possible, but overall we will be staying mainly dry into the middle of the week.

Keep checking back for updates on our next accumulating rain potential, which is currently slated for Thursday. Enjoy your weekend!

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs averaging in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows widely ranging from around 50 to the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.