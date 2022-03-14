A good Monday evening my friends! Today ended up with abundant sunshine, and a lot of that clearing will remain with us overnight, as most temps cool to the lower spectrum over the 40s. Into Tuesday, temps will continue on a positive trend up to the mid-60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

A weaker storm system will press towards us, eventually bringing some rain on Wednesday. More of that precipitation looks to be slated for the evening, lingering overnight.

We’re slated to dry out into the morning, setting up a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day, with highs currently projected in the low to mid-70s. More sunshine looks likely for Friday with highs pressing to the mid and upper 70s!

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine holds as later clouds mix in. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds rapidly increase with lows mostly in the mid 50s.