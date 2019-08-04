We start our Sunday evening with widespread showers that moved in from the west. Throughout the evening, rain chances will slack up. However, heads up, do not get rid of the rain gear just yet. Therefore, expect to see a wet start to the week. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, we can not rule out precipitation in the morning hours due to the unsettled pattern that lingers, but there will be periods with peeks of sunshine throughout the day. It will not be a complete washout. Afternoon thunderstorm will be persistent throughout the workweek. No severe weather expected, but some isolated showers will be strong in terms of heavy rainfall and lighting. Monday night through Tuesday expect organized showers as an area of low pressure moves through the area.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 72 inland, 74 beaches.



Monday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-88.

Tuesday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 86-90.