We’ve got a gorgeous weekend on tap!

A good, but chilly Saturday morning to you all! We’ve got a lot of sunshine with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Get ready for a nice rebound though with a lot of high pressure going nowhere.

Cool & calm conditions will hold up for today, with highs mainly to the mid and upper 50s. We will be a bit warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Look for sunshine and cooler feels again to start next week, rolling right into the middle of it. Keep those sunglasses handy, and perhaps even shorts later in the week, where some highs could hit the low 70s!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows ranging from the low 40s to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs pushing to the low and mid 60s.