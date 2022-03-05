Happy Saturday my friends! Early clouds are lingering, but some breaks of sun will get through today. With that sun and winds from the southeast, highs are on track to top out around 70 on the coast today, increasing to the mid-upper 70s inland.

Sunday is going to be even toastier with highs soaring to a range of the mid-70s to mid-80s. Even more sun will work through on Sunday, which will make for poolside weather. All of our mildness will hang around into Monday, but clouds will be on the increase.

As we look into late Tuesday and Wednesday, rain is slated to return to the region on the tail edge of an approaching front. Some isolated storms will be possible, so keep checking back for more updates.

TODAY: P.M. Clouds decrease with highs widely ranging in the 70s, warmer inland, of course.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows in the low 60s to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Good breaks of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.